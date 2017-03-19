New Netflix Feature Fixes the Worst Part of Binge-Watching Shows

One of the best parts of diving into a new season of House of Cards is sitting through the dark and gritty time-lapse of Washington D.C. in the opening credits -- it just adds to the anticipation. But after watching two or three episodes in a row, the minute and a half-long sequence is nothing but annoying. Thankfully, Netflix has come up with a long overdue fix: a new button that lets you skip the opening credits of several shows.

As a report by The Verge explains, Netflix is currently testing a new "skip intro" button that lets you instantly skip the opening credits of some popular shows including Mad Men and The Office as well as Netflix originals like Iron Fist, and yes, House of Cards. It even works on episodes that start with a cold open scene. In other words, spending your day watching Frank Underwood's treacherous schemes unfold just got a little easier.