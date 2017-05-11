News

This Map Shows the Most Popular Netflix Shows in 91 Countries

Netflix -- purveyor of entertainment to over 70.5 million monthly subscribers and many more who are liberal with their passwords -- is a pretty big deal. The company's growth has been meteoric since its international launch in 2010, snowballing to the point where CEO Reed Hastings has hinted at a foray into the pharmaceutical game

So given the streaming giant's worldwide growth, it's interesting to look at what shows are most popular across the world. Highspeedinternet.com has done just that, crunching Google Trends data in 91 international markets, or, as they explain, writing in a blog post: "Our team ranked countries by their number of Netflix-related searches and cross-referenced their ranks with their most-searched show." 

India is a fan of the David Schwimmer milieu, as Friends tops the list among its 1.3 billion inhabitants. Bulgaria and Kazakhstan find a shared bond over Scrubs, while Bolivia digs Futurama. The list predictably goes on to include more twists and turns, like Sons of Anarchy having a huge appeal with the Dutch. 

As far as the top 5 most popular Netflix shows worldwide, Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock stands on the summit, presumably because people love that dude's boyish mystique. The winner's list is below: 

1. Sherlock
2. Friends
3. Narcos
4. House of Cards
5. New Girl

Although the United States forms the crux of Netflix's user base, the service enjoys significant love from Canada, Ireland, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Denmark, and Norway, as researchers note these countries are the most "interested" in the product. 

With international subscriptions expected to surpass those in America by next year, it's worth taking a look at the remaining 86 countries examined, which are listed below this handy map. 

Algeria: The Black List

Argentina: Grand Hotel

Armenia: Sherlock

Australia: Jane the Virgin

Azerbaijan: Sherlock

Bangladesh: Sherlock

Belarus: Bones

Belgium: New Girl

Bolivia: Futurama

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Breaking Bad

Brazil: Pretty Little Liars

Bulgaria: Scrubs

Canada: Bates Motel

Chile: Breaking Bad

Colombia: Carlos

Costa Rica: The Walking Dead

Cyprus: Narcos

Czech Republic: The Big Bang Theory

Denmark: Rita

Dominican Republic: Sense8

Ecuador: The Walking Dead

Egypt: Lost

El Salvador: American Horror Story

Estonia: Sherlock

Finland: The Bridge

France: The Returned

Georgia: Breaking Bad

Germany: House of Cards

Ghana: The Originals

Greece: Grand Hotel

Guatemala: Narcos

Hong Kong: Black Mirror

Hungary: Family Guy

India: Friends

Indonesia: Love Rain

Iran: Love Rain

Ireland: Black Mirror

Israel: Grey's Anatomy

Italy: Gomorrah

Jamaica: The Originals

Japan: Hibana

Jordan: Friends

Kazakhstan: Scrubs

Kenya: Sense8

Kuwait: Narcos

Kyrgystan: The Black List

Latvia: Friends

Lebanon: Friends

Lithuania: Shameless

Malaysia: Love Rain

Mexico: Las Aparicio

Moldova: The Vampire Diaries

Morocco: Narcos

Nauru: Friends

Nepal: Friends

Netherlands: Sons of Anarchy

New Zealand: Wentworth

Nigeria: Boys Over Flowers

Norway: The Americans

Pakistan: New Girl

Peru: The Wonder Years

Philippines: My Love from the Star

Poland: House of Cards

Portugal: Shadowhunters

Romania: The Vampire Diaries

Russia: Arrow

Saudi Arabia: Lost

Serbia: Gossip Girl

Singapore: Daredevil

Slovakia: The Mentalist

South Africa: New Girl

South Korea: Soul Eater

Spain: Narcos

Sri Lanka: Arrow

Sweden: Dexter

Switzerland: House of Cards

Taiwan: My Love from the Star

Thailand: Soul Eater

Tunisia: Hannibal

Turkey: The Tudors

Ukraine: Friends

United Arab Emirates: Gotham

United Kingdom: Call the Midwife

United States: Shameless

Uruguay: Breaking Bad

Uzbekistan: Suits

Venezuela: Pablo Escobar

Vietnam: Empresses in the Palace

Zimbabwe: Scandal

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

