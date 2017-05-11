This Map Shows the Most Popular Netflix Shows in 91 Countries

Netflix -- purveyor of entertainment to over 70.5 million monthly subscribers and many more who are liberal with their passwords -- is a pretty big deal. The company's growth has been meteoric since its international launch in 2010, snowballing to the point where CEO Reed Hastings has hinted at a foray into the pharmaceutical game.
So given the streaming giant's worldwide growth, it's interesting to look at what shows are most popular across the world. Highspeedinternet.com has done just that, crunching Google Trends data in 91 international markets, or, as they explain, writing in a blog post: "Our team ranked countries by their number of Netflix-related searches and cross-referenced their ranks with their most-searched show."
India is a fan of the David Schwimmer milieu, as Friends tops the list among its 1.3 billion inhabitants. Bulgaria and Kazakhstan find a shared bond over Scrubs, while Bolivia digs Futurama. The list predictably goes on to include more twists and turns, like Sons of Anarchy having a huge appeal with the Dutch.
As far as the top 5 most popular Netflix shows worldwide, Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock stands on the summit, presumably because people love that dude's boyish mystique. The winner's list is below:
1. Sherlock
2. Friends
3. Narcos
4. House of Cards
5. New Girl
Although the United States forms the crux of Netflix's user base, the service enjoys significant love from Canada, Ireland, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Denmark, and Norway, as researchers note these countries are the most "interested" in the product.
With international subscriptions expected to surpass those in America by next year, it's worth taking a look at the remaining 86 countries examined, which are listed below this handy map.
Algeria: The Black List
Argentina: Grand Hotel
Armenia: Sherlock
Australia: Jane the Virgin
Azerbaijan: Sherlock
Bangladesh: Sherlock
Belarus: Bones
Belgium: New Girl
Bolivia: Futurama
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Breaking Bad
Brazil: Pretty Little Liars
Bulgaria: Scrubs
Canada: Bates Motel
Chile: Breaking Bad
Colombia: Carlos
Costa Rica: The Walking Dead
Cyprus: Narcos
Czech Republic: The Big Bang Theory
Denmark: Rita
Dominican Republic: Sense8
Ecuador: The Walking Dead
Egypt: Lost
El Salvador: American Horror Story
Estonia: Sherlock
Finland: The Bridge
France: The Returned
Georgia: Breaking Bad
Germany: House of Cards
Ghana: The Originals
Greece: Grand Hotel
Guatemala: Narcos
Hong Kong: Black Mirror
Hungary: Family Guy
India: Friends
Indonesia: Love Rain
Iran: Love Rain
Ireland: Black Mirror
Israel: Grey's Anatomy
Italy: Gomorrah
Jamaica: The Originals
Japan: Hibana
Jordan: Friends
Kazakhstan: Scrubs
Kenya: Sense8
Kuwait: Narcos
Kyrgystan: The Black List
Latvia: Friends
Lebanon: Friends
Lithuania: Shameless
Malaysia: Love Rain
Mexico: Las Aparicio
Moldova: The Vampire Diaries
Morocco: Narcos
Nauru: Friends
Nepal: Friends
Netherlands: Sons of Anarchy
New Zealand: Wentworth
Nigeria: Boys Over Flowers
Norway: The Americans
Pakistan: New Girl
Peru: The Wonder Years
Philippines: My Love from the Star
Poland: House of Cards
Portugal: Shadowhunters
Romania: The Vampire Diaries
Russia: Arrow
Saudi Arabia: Lost
Serbia: Gossip Girl
Singapore: Daredevil
Slovakia: The Mentalist
South Africa: New Girl
South Korea: Soul Eater
Spain: Narcos
Sri Lanka: Arrow
Sweden: Dexter
Switzerland: House of Cards
Taiwan: My Love from the Star
Thailand: Soul Eater
Tunisia: Hannibal
Turkey: The Tudors
Ukraine: Friends
United Arab Emirates: Gotham
United Kingdom: Call the Midwife
United States: Shameless
Uruguay: Breaking Bad
Uzbekistan: Suits
Venezuela: Pablo Escobar
Vietnam: Empresses in the Palace
Zimbabwe: Scandal
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.