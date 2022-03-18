Netflix Shares Trailer for Barack Obama's New National Parks Docuseries

"Around the world, the more isolated the national park, the more unusual its creatures and the more extraordinary their behaviors," Obama said in the trailer. "When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become."

Netflix just released the trailer for Our Great National Parks , the five-part documentary series narrated by former President Barack Obama. The series covers five continents and explores national parks in different countries.

Watch the trailer above to see a sneak peek of the beautiful, weird, and unusual wildlife the docuseries will focus on, like the sloth whose fur could hold the keys to ending malaria. You’ll also get to see the former president out of a suit and tie, walking barefoot on the beach in a linen shirt.

The show will explore places like Monterey Bay, California, Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park, and more. As president, Obama protected more public lands and waters than any other in history. So it’s fitting that the show not only showcases the beauty of the world but also discusses ways to preserve it.

The entire season of Our Great National Parks will premiere on Netflix on April 13, 2022.