Netflix Is Trolling Neil DeGrasse Tyson for 'Ruining' Movies

The newest game on Twitter involves taking shots at the occasionally lovable curmudgeon Neil deGrasse Tyson. The astrophysicist, author, and host of Cosmos once again became Twitter's grandpa when he talked about how those meddling kids overuse the word "awesome." (Akin to when he was a wet blanket about the use of "super" in supermoon.)
Over the weekend, Netflix took a run at Tyson's "get off my lawn" Twitter vibe. The streaming giant dug up a very old tweet from the "Star Talk" host where he complained about Netflix not having Armageddon because he wanted to complain about the actual movie instead of complaining about his inability to watch the movie.
Netflix let him know that Armageddon was finally on Netflix, in case he still had the urge to "ruin it for everyone."
Tyson took note of the late reply. Though, he said he's still down to "ruin" it for everyone.
Of course, the Armageddon tweet is far from the only time the Tyson has taken a shot at the science in a film. He famously and exhaustively went through Alfonso Cuaron's Gravity to point all the ways it's not accurate. "The film #Gravity should be renamed 'Zero Gravity'," he tweeted.
He even did a video with Cinema Sins running through all the dubious science in the film.
Hopefully, Tyson actually takes the time to live-tweet Armageddon. Sounds like the kind of thing even Steven Tyler wouldn't want to miss.
