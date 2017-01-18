Don't Fall For This Netflix Email Scam

Once you've handed over your personal information, the site redirects you to the Netflix homepage, making the whole scam feel pretty legit.

FireEye also notes that it's a unique scam in that the "phishing pages were hosted on legitimate, but compromised web servers." The site also uses techniques that help it get around standard phishing filters.

The firm notes that as of Jan. 9, the sites they were monitoring connected with this scam were no longer operational. But to be safe, don't hand over personal information after receiving an email like this from Netflix.

In fact, don't trust anyone who emails you. If your mom emails and asks what your birthday is, it's a trap. Tell her nothing.