Bill Nye's New Science Show Hits Netflix in April

If you grew up watching Bill Nye demonstrate friction, static electricity, and other cool science experiments you sometimes tried -- and failed -- to replicate at home, well, prepare to feel some serious nostalgia. That's because the science guy is officially coming back to your TV with an all-new science talk show on Netflix this April.
On Wednesday, Netflix finally dropped a trailer and premiere date for the new show, Bill Nye Saves the World, after first teasing the beloved scientist's return back in August. Specifically, the show will debut on April 21st, the day before Earth Day, and if the trailer (shown above) is any indication, it's going to be fantastic. You know, because science rules.
Netflix said each episode of the show will take on a topic or concept with panel discussions, reports from Nye's team of correspondents, and of course, his unique "blend of lab procedure and sly personality." As you can see in the trailer, the show will cover topics like sex, technology, GMOs, global warming, among other topics and will feature tons of celebrity guest like Alton Brown, Zach Braff, Rachel Bloom, and Tim Gunn. Oh, and lots of science experiments, lab demos, and myth busting.
Anyway, is the original Bill Nye the Science Guy opening credits song stuck in your head yet? Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill!...
