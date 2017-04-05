Netflix Just Changed the Way You Rate Shows and Movies

Although there's a good chance you've never fully understood the exact meaning of Netflix's star-based rating system, that's probably never stopped you from instantly giving every single Adam Sandler movie just one star. Well, that's all about to change now that Netflix has officially killed the longtime star ratings and replaced them with a new, simpler -- and perhaps more satisfying -- rating system.
On Wednesday, the company introduced a new rating tool for shows and movies and it's as simple as a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down, instead of the confusing star ratings associated with each title that often didn't seem to mean anything. In fact, the stars were never a reflection of a show's overall popularity and Netflix admits the system was confusing, hence the dramatic makeover.
Here's how the new rating system works: giving the thumbs-up to a show or movie let's Netflix know that you like it and want to see similar content, while hitting the thumbs-down option tells Netflix that you're not interested and that it should stop serving it to you as a suggestion. The latter option will even remove it from appearing on your homepage, according to a press release.
"In either case, using thumbs helps us learn even more about your unique tastes so we can do a better job suggesting stories we think you’ll love," the company said. Basically, it works kind of like a dating app.
Netflix claims it saw a staggering 200% increase in ratings activity when it tested the new system. Thankfully, the service will still take all of your old star ratings into consideration when suggesting shows and movies moving forward.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.