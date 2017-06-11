News

Netflix's Newest Upgrade Will Make Movies and TV Shows Look Incredible

Bit by bit, home-theater viewing is getting better-looking and better-sounding -- kinda like everyone at the bar after a few drinks, except you don't wake up tomorrow with regrets. Just an awesome home theater!

With that in mind, if you're one of the several dozen people watching Marco Polo, you may have noticed  fantastic new visuals, thanks to a feature Netflix just rolled out: High Dynamic Range streaming. Netflix suits confirmed to FlatpanelsHD the company quietly launched HDR streaming just recently.

"We are indeed live with HDR. It works with compatible TVs, both in HDR10 and Dolby Vision," Yann Lafargue, Manager, Corporate Communications at Netflix, told FlatpanelsHD. "We have season 1 of Marco Polo for now, but much more content should be available shortly, so stay tuned."

What does that mean? Well, as Cnet explains, HDR is the next step beyond 4K movies and TV, with "better picture quality thanks to brighter, more realistic highlights and other improvements," as 4K "addresses only resolution, or picture sharpness, and not contrast or color." 

Now, the rollout doesn't mean just anybody can watch shows in HDR. In fact, the option is only available to Netflix users who pay for the premium plan (the $11.99/month option) and have an HDR-supporting TV. If you go on Amazon, you'll see those devices are pretty pricey. The culturally rich get richer. You and your flat-panel TV from 2006 do not.

Engadget confirmed through Netflix that Daredevil will be the next series to get the HDR bump, along with season two of Marco Polo.  Very exciting for Matt Murdock fans, and all 37 of you stubborn enough to stick out Marco Polo.

Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor.

