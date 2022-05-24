This House from 'Selling Sunset' Could Be Yours for $95,000 a Month

Courtesy of The Nightfall Group

If you’re even a little familiar with the Netflix hit show Selling Sunset then you'll know luxury real estate in the Hollywood Hills is no joke. And if you're more than a little familiar with the show, you might recognize a listing that is up for grabs once more. The Nightfall Group, a V.I.P. travel concierge and luxury rentals service, recently shared that it is now representing the Sunset View Mansion. The mansion, which was featured on the show, is located minutes from the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills and offers prospective renters unbelievable views of the area.

Courtesy of The Nightfall Group

The mansion measures up to a whopping 6,124-square-feet. About 1,000 of those are a private deck for entertaining outside. According to the Nightfall Group, the mansion features one-of-a-kind elements that make the property abstract. The massive house boasts an infinity-edge pool and spa, a world-class movie theater, poker room, outdoor lounge, two Boffi kitchens, and more.

Courtesy of The Nightfall Group

But the luxury of it all doesn't stop at an infinity pool. The Sunset View Mansion has six bedrooms and six bathrooms that can accommodate up to 12 guests. Rooms comes with spectacular views of the Hills and amenities like stand-alone tubs, fireplaces, flat screens, and extravagant decor. So how much will it cost you to rent this incredible home in the Hollywood Hills? The sunset mansion is currently available for lease for $95,000 a month. So if you're in the market and looking for the perfect neon light pool party house, then you may be in luck. Just don't expect to ink your lease with the Oppenheim Group.

Courtesy of The Nightfall Group

