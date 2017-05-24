Netflix Knows What You Want to Watch Based on What Time It Is

It's no secret that Netflix knows all of your deepest and darkest streaming habits, from what you've been watching and how long you've been watching it, to all the obscure sub-genres of romantic comedy you're secretly obsessed with. Now, thanks to a recent analysis of collective user viewing behavior, it's discovered that -- despite our dramatic differences in personal taste -- most of us follow a broadly similar viewing schedule of comedy in the morning, drama midday, and thrillers in the evening.
By aggregating the behavior of subscribers in 22 of the 190 countries it's currently available in, Netflix determined a significant trendline among viewers based on their respective local time of day.
Specifically, people prefer to catch up on comedies like Fuller House, Friends, The Office, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in the morning, as viewers were 34% more likely to watch titles in that genre around 6am than they were any other time of day. Lunchtime, alternately, is a big time for dramas, accounting for 47% of what's watched between noon and 2pm. Thrillers are popular after-dinner fare, considering the genre sees an uptick in viewership globally come 9pm. Then, it seems, people prefer to take the edge off with comedy once again -- which gets popular after 11pm.
Night-owls tend to favor more informative and educational content, with documentaries seeing a 24% increase in viewing between the hours of midnight and 6am. Interestingly, that same timeframe is when 15% of total streaming happens, globally (though it's 21% in Japan and South Korea).
Whether or not your own viewing habits line up with these, you ought to at least make sure you're binge-watching as best as you can, and catching up on the best shows and movies available at the moment.
h/t The Guardian
