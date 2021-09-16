The Netherlands Has Nixed Its Quarantine Requirements for U.S. Travelers

Despite announcing a new quarantine requirement for vaccinated Americans just two weeks ago, the Netherlands has already reversed its mandate, USA Today reports. Beginning September 22, travelers from the US, United Kingdom, and other "very high-risk" countries will not have to quarantine upon arrival if they've received proper vaccine dosage, that is.

The Netherlands first announced the quarantine requirement on September 3, before it went into effect the next day, causing a last-minute hitch in many travelers' plans.

"It created a much longer, much more expensive, much, much more painful trip," fully vaccinated US traveler Turner Franco told the outlet. "But I feel like it's my job to just be as respectful of the restrictions as possible while kind of quietly fuming about how difficult it is to comply."

The hassle, however, was short-lived. Vaccinated visitors from those high-risk zones will now show a negative COVID test along with their vaccine proof to enter, and they'll also be required to fill out a health declaration form. US tourists that have yet to receive the vaccine will still be prohibited from entering the Netherlands altogether.

For those visiting from Caribbean islands Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, you're in luck. You won't be subject to the same restrictions, as the islands are part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.