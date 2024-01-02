Nevada Is About to Get a Brand New State Park

Get ready to add another bullet point to your Nevada bucket list. A new Nevada state park is officially opening, and it's happening sooner than you think.

Dubbed the Ice Age Fossils State Park in honor of its terrain rich in (you guessed it!) fossils from the Ice Age, the new park is set to open on January 20, according to Nevada State Parks. Originally, the park was supposed to start welcoming visitors in late 2023, but its opening was delayed due to inflation and funding cuts made during the pandemic, the Review-Journal reports.

Sprawling across 315 acres, the massive park is located in North Las Vegas and takes in the upper part of the Las Vegas Wash, which is known for its rich paleontological and historical finds. Among the different park features, visitors will find numerous trails and sculptures aimed at educating visitors about the history of the area. That history includes the story of the Big Dig, which famously brought to light prehistoric fossils and remains of mammoths, American lions, camels, dire wolves, ground sloths, and other Ice Age animals.

It will cost each visitor $3 to access the park, but children under the age of 12 will be able to enter for free. Initially, the park will only be open on weekends from 8 am and until 4:30 pm. It is located about a 25-minute drive north of the Strip.

For more information, you can visit the park's website.