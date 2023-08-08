The World's Newest Airline Plans to Launch with Flights from NYC to London

When a new airline hits the market, the ears of avid travelers suddenly perk up. What services do they offer? Is it affordable? And, most importantly, is it good?

Now, all eyes are pointed towards Global Airlines, a new airline that is planning to launch transatlantic flights connecting NYC's JFK International Airport and London's Gatwick Airport beginning in mid-2024, The Independent reports. On top of being yet another welcome addition to carriers serving the US, the airline is also set to be different from the rest.

According to its website, Global Airlines is "revolutionizing commercial flying." The company's core vision is to offer stellar customer service to its passengers starting from the ground, ensuring that the flight experience is excellent all around. Catering, customer relations, scheduling, and ground operations are all equally important parts in one's own travel experience, and Global Airlines says it is planning to focus on each one of them.

"We've all suffered for far too long with long security queues, late flights, lost luggage, inedible food and constant poor customer service," reads the carrier's website. "Global Airlines offers fast relief from the aches and pains associated with commercial air travel."

Behind the company is James Asquith, the airline's founder and chief executive. In an interview with the PA news agency, Asquith said that his goal is that of creating a legacy, and that he'd rather "walk away with zero (money) and have something that people genuinely love."

As part of that, food and drinks will be "the best" aboard, and Asquith said that the airline is planning to serve Laurent-Perrier champagne on its flights. Ideally, the carrier would be able to offer one complimentary glass of Laurent-Perrier to economy seats as well, but that will depend on costs. If you're worried about the ticket fare—don't. According to Asquith, Global Airlines will be able to offer tickets for either equal or even lower prices when compared to other carriers.

There's no catch, really. The reason the airline will be able to do so, Asquith said, is thanks to how it gets its planes. Instead of buying new ones and entering in large debt from the get-go, Global Airlines is planning to acquire previously used Airbus A380s at reduced prices.

After inaugurating the route connecting London and NYC, Global Airlines will also start service between London and Los Angeles. Expansion plans, however, are much larger than that, and the carrier is planning to add more destinations and routes in the coming years.