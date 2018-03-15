The First New Banksy in NYC Since 2013 Just Appeared

Banksy has returned to New York City.
The street artist, who's simultaneously the most famous of his kind and utterly mysterious, posted a picture on his Instagram on Thursday morning of his signature rat tagged on a clock on a bank building. That building, which is set to be demolished, is located at 14th Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan.
It's been five years since the artist's 2013 month-long New York City residency, which took place that October. Reading the comments on the posts, many are hoping this is a tease for more to come.
Banksy made a name for himself in England but has made work all over the world, from Vienna to Detroit, and was named one of made Time's 100 most influential people in the world back in 2010. He appeared with a paper bag over his head.
