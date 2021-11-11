New Belgium Collaborated with Four Roses Bourbon on its Latest Special Release

Collaboration between breweries and distilleries is nothing new. Still, sometimes there are beers that manage to make the result of that collaboration something exciting, something that's more than the sum of its parts. This month, New Belgium Brewing and Four Roses Bourbon have unveiled the fruits of their collaboration: Oakspire Bourbon Barrel Ale. The 9% ABV Oakspire has been a limited annual release since 2018, but this is the first year it’s being made in partnership with Four Roses.

This annual release is unique in a few ways that set it apart from other barrel-aged beers. New Belgium, which sold to Lion Little World Beverages in 2019, says the process involves “a custom-built proprietary infusion method." It is used to pull flavor from Four Roses’ bourbon-soaked charred oak, bringing it harmoniously together with New Belgium’s amber ale.

“The process of brewing Oakspire is truly a brewer’s take on distilling, turning bourbon-soaked oak char into a unique and delicious beer,” Astrid Moresco, Specialty Brand Manager at New Belgium Brewing, said.

That process involves Four Roses collecting charred oak chips from its bourbon barrels as they’re emptied of bourbon. The oak chips, as New Belgium notes in its announcement, contain caramelized wood sugars that pass along brown sugar, caramel, and toffee flavors to the beer.

After that, a barrel maker in Minnesota toasted oak spirals that get soaked in the bourbon. Those, along with the wood chips, are stored in custom stainless steel vessels. The high-rye base ale circulates through those vessels as it matures, pulling flavors from the oak and spirals into the final product.

It's a distinctive beer that you'll be able to find nationwide, even if that availability is a bit limited.