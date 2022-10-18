New Belgium Brings Back Its Bourbon Barrel Ale with Four Roses

New Belgium Brewing isn’t a brewery that will keep you from the beer you love. It has announced the return of its Oakspire Bourbon Barrel Ale, a collaboration with Four Roses Distillery. The brewery hails its own bourbon char-infused ale as "innovative and provocative."

First released in 2018, the beer was coveted in 2021. So much so, that New Belgium says it is releasing more Oakspire this year than it has in any previous year. "Demand was so high for this beer in 2021, we spent all year collecting every last bit of Four Roses char we could so that we’d have more Oakspire," Jared Spagnola, Specialty Brand Manager at New Belgium, said.

The beer is made using a "custom-built, proprietary infusion method" that pulls flavor from "bourbon-steeped charred oak," bringing it together with its malty amber ale. Four Roses collected charred oak chips from emptied bourbon barrels throughout the year. Those chips have caramelized wood sugars inside, which the brewery says adds flavors of brown sugar, caramel, and toffee.

Then a barrel-maker in Minnesota toasts a custom blend of oak spirals that get soaked in Four Roses’ bourbon. The beer crafted by New Belgium then gets circulated through stainless steel vessels with the charred oak chips and wood spirals. The result is a bourbon-rich, malty beer that clocks in at a slightly-boozy 9% ABV. It’ll be available nationwide when it is released this year, in addition to being available for a little while at the Four Roses Distillery.