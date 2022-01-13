Win $1 Million by Finding a Golden Can of Budweiser Beer

Budweiser is launching the adult version of a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory contest with its new Live Like a King sweepstakes.

The beer brand's new contest will award one lucky winner $1,000,000. All hopeful participants have to do is find one of the golden cans that have been placed in specifically marked packs around the country. After the golden ticket, I mean can, has been found, participants enter the sweepstakes by posting their golden can on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook tagging @budweiserusa and using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes.

In fact, you don't even have to find a golden can IRL. According to a Budweiser representative, you can still enter the contest by printing off this picture of a golden can and wrapping it around your beer, and simply posting a pic of that.

To qualify, contestants must be over 21 (duh, it's a beer contest) and enter before February 20, 2022. One very lucky winner will be picked at random on February 21, 2022.