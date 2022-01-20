Cheez-Its Now Come in a New, Puffier Shape

Cheez-Its are one of the all-time best snacks. They've got crunch, flavor, and the perfect amount of saltiness. They pair nicely with everything from a glass of wine to a PB&J. But they tend to lack variety in texture. But not any more! Cheez-Its has pioneered a brand new shape and texture for its beloved cracker.

The snack looks like someone inflated the original Cheez-It, and that's what it reportedly tastes like as well. Cheez-It Puff'd is an airier, lighter snack, but in the came classic Cheez-It flavors we all know and love. Puff'd Cheez-Its will come in Double Cheese, White Cheddar, and Scorchin' Hot Cheddar flavors.

"We know families are constantly seeking new ways to boost snack time and afternoon fun, and Cheez-It Puff'd delivers just that. This puffy and airy Cheez-It transformation is the perfect way to unlock a surprisingly uplifting snacktime experience the whole family is sure to enjoy,” said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It, in a press release.

The new Puff'd crackers will be available nationwide starting in February. So make some space in your pantry for a new type of Cheez-It, which will be made with 100% real cheese just like the original.