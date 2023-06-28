A New 'Forest Train' for Tourists Just Launched in China

A new train for tourists just launched in China's Heilongjiang Province, giving guests the opportunity to experience the nation's northernmost region's stunning forests in a new way. The train is designed with maximum comfort in mind, with comfortable reclining seats, sleep cars, personalized dining, and other luxe arrangements. The train made its first departure on June 18, with 200 passengers aboard the 15-carriage train.

The train ride is eight hours long, and departs from the city of Yichun. The exterior of the train features a design of red pines, stones, snowflakes, and the slogan "a home heading for the forest." The first passengers on the train report it feeling like a hotel on the tracks, according to a press release.

"We hope to create a 'home away from home' in the forest for tourists aboard our train," said Lin Hongyu, a crew member on the train, in a statement.

The train is operated in a partnership between Yichun Tourism Development Group and the Harbin Railway Culture and Tourism Group. There will be additional routes added through the eastern, central, and western areas of Heilongjiang.