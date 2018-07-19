This Glass Bridge Suspended Over a Waterfall Is Scaring the Hell Out of Tourists

You will not find comfort on a glass bridge suspended hundreds of feet in the sky. Even if the glass is sturdy and fortified by tons of steel, transparent walkways seem to portend death to tourists.
Although China is home to more than a few sky bridges, tourists visiting the Gulongxia scenic spot in Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province are finding the country's newest addition a trying experience. Namely, their knees are quaking and they're pleading for mercy on the bridge, which towers 60 stories above the ground. The lush scenery doesn't make the experience easier to stomach, as the bridge's observation deck juts out 235-feet away from the cliff's edge, next to a massive waterfall.
The bridge, which opened in late June, has earned the distinction of largest glass structure in the world, and authorities claim each glass sheet weighs 4.5 tons and is capable of supporting "two vehicles" simultaneously. Still, it won't lend itself to leisurely strolls, especially if something -- like say, a stainless steel mug -- manages to compromise its structural integrity. But in case the glass bridge isn't scary enough for your liking, you can also soar over the waterfall via zipline.
Though it's panic-inducing, the trepidation might be kind of a false flag: Another skybridge in China's East Taihang Mountains plays the cruel joke of pretending to crumble, leaving tourists literally scrambling for their lives.
