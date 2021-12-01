Smashburger Is Debuting a Chorizo Cheeseburger with a BOGO Deal

Celebrity chef Rick Bayless helped create the cheeseburger.

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 12/1/2021 at 10:37 AM

A burger is always a good choice, whether you like to keep it simple or dress it up. And if you're in the latter camp, Smashburger has something for you. The chain is rolling out a new Chorizo Cheeseburger, created with the help of celebrity chef Rick Bayless.

This isn't your average backyard burger. According to Chew Boom, it features a Certified Angus Beef patty topped with V&V Supremo Food's spicy all-natural Mexican-style pork chorizo. It's also piled high with melted cheddar cheese, house-made jalapeño pico de gallo, lettuce, and mayo. All those tasty ingredients sit between two halves of a toasted spicy chipotle bun. Is your mouth watering yet?

As if that's not a tasty enough deal, Smashburger is offering a BOGO deal on the burger. For one day only on December 2, customers who purchase one Chorizo Cheeseburger from Smashburger will get a second one for just $1.

Otherwise, customers will be able to order the Chorizo Cheeseburger at a Smashburger near them until the offer ends after February 15.

