Coors & Hungry-Man Have a Holiday Feast for Those Looking to Save Some Time

I may be a fully-grown 25-year-old woman with a full-functioning kitchen and fridge of fresh groceries, but I have zero shame in whipping up a good frozen meal nonetheless. Especially now that Coors Light has teamed up with Hungry-Man to bring us a full Thanksgiving feast that comes complete with beer. It's basically a Lunchables with booze—which, if you're listening, Kraft Heinz execs, feel free to take that idea. Brunchables with mimosas, perhaps? The Hungry-Beerman Chill Holiday Feast, which will be available beginning today for lucky Nevada residents at the Terrible's Market Store, features roasted and carved white meat turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, seasoned stuffing, apple cranberry compote, and a Coors Light.

"Beerman returns when holiday stress starts to turn up a notch and when we can all use a little more chill," President of Marketing for Coors Marcelo Pascoa said in a press release. "Hungry-Beerman brings chill to a holiday meal by making it easy, yet refreshing, with an ice-cold Coors Light." While Nevada marks the Hungry-Beerman Chill Holiday Feast's pilot location, the frozen meal-beer combo will rollout elsewhere after that. "We're excited to partner with Coors Light to deliver the Hungry-Beerman Chill Holiday Feast," Senior Brand Manager for Hungry-Man Kevin Moses said in the release. "The holiday season can be a hectic time, soweknow the opportunity to enjoy a cold Coors Light and a satisfying Hungry-Man turkey dinner will be much appreciated."

