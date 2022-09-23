Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023

Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster.

According to The Points Guy, new routes are being added to Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York hubs, resulting in an 8% increase in transatlantic service compared to 2022.

"With nearly 620 weekly flights and connectivity to 32 destinations in Europe and beyond, customers will have a wealth of iconic destinations to explore and an unmatched journey to enjoy across the pond," Joe Esposito, Delta's senior vice president of network planning, said in a press release.

In New York, new routes with daily service will launch. Routes between New York JFK to Geneva, Switzerland and London-Gatwick will begin starting April 10. Daily service to Rome and Berlin will resume on May 25.

In Atlanta, Delta will add a three-times-weekly service to Dusseldorf, Germany on May 9, a five-times-weekly service to Edinburgh, Scotland on May 26, and will resume three-times-weekly service to Stuttgart, Germany on March 26.

Finally, in Los Angeles, a daily route to Paris will begin on May 8, which is a route that was canceled during the pandemic. A daily route to London-Heathrow will begin on March 25, and it will be the first time the route will be operated by Delta since 2015.

So, if you were worried about traveling out of LA to Europe this summer you now know that you'll have a few more direct options. And if you haven't started planning any trips for next year yet, perhaps these new itineraries will inspire you.