Disney Cruise Lines Announces New Cruise Ship Name and Destination

Disney Cruise Lines is adding a sixth ship to its fleet, which was announced at the D23 Expo on Sunday. The newest ship will be named Treasure, and the boat will be filled with Disney Characters on the hunt for an adventure. In fact, adventure is the overarching theme of the entire ship.

"At the heart of every adventure, there's a treasure, and we can't wait for you to create memories aboard this spectacular ship," Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro said in a press release.

The design of the Grand Hall on the ship is inspired by Aladdin, and the atrium character statue is of Aladdin, Jasmine, and Magic Carpet. The ship will be ready in 2024, according to Disney. It will set sail after Disney Wish, which is scheduled to take to the seas in July 2023.