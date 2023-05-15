Dollywood's Biggest Roller Coaster Ever Is Open for Business

Dollywood is ready to bring fans on a new thrilling adventure. The iconic family amusement park co-owned by star Dolly Parton just announced the opening of its largest roller coaster yet.

Dubbed Big Bear Mountain and covering almost 4,000 feet of track, the new ride, which opened on May 12, allows even the smallest members of the family to hop on as long as they are at least 39 inches tall. The ride's name comes from the legend of the Big Bear, which is a massive black bear said to have been roaming through Wildwood Grove for as long as anyone can remember—but no one has ever seen him.

The attraction is an expansion of the Tennessee park's popular Wildwood Grove. In addition to being the park's longest coaster yet, it is also the largest single-attraction investment made by the park costing a whopping $25 million.

To be fair, the ride isn't a simple up-and-down kind of adventure. Big Bear Mountain also includes onboard audio to add "auditory thrills" to the experience, and it treats riders through a track full of unexpected surprises, including launches, high-speed turns and helix, and even a pass behind a waterfall.