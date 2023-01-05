Doritos Just Unveiled a Brand New, Slightly Sweet Flavor for 2023

It’s 2023, which means it is time to try new things. An easy first step is to test out the newest Doritos flavor which promises to bring the taste to another level. The new flavor is a spin on classic BBQ, but a step further.

Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ will mix a bit of sweetness, complex spices, and tanginess with the aim of giving you an entirely new chip experience. The new flavor will be available in 9.25-ounce bags at retailers nationwide and on Snacks.com for $5.99.

You can try this latest option from the triangle chip folks alongside other recent flavor releases, including the chip dip that tastes like their dip-flavored chips if you are in the mood to confuse party guests with the snack options. After you try the new Sweet & Tangy BBQ option, let us know where you think it should land on our exhaustive Doritos ranking.