In Dublin, Ireland, where all politicians aren't controlled by the ghost of Henry Ford, local officials have announced that there will be a brand new cycling network added to the city. The bike lanes will be added to the Dublin Canals, as part of a massive new greenway that will be over a mile long and installed soon. The space will offer car-free passageways in the Royal Canal in north Dublin, according to a report by Time Out.

"We will be able to enjoy the canal more, experience safer walking and cycling facilities and connect with each other more, particularly for those living or working in the northern part of the city," said Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy, in a press statement. "This project will also play an important part in our common objective of reducing our carbon footprint. It is the third phase to be implemented on the Royal Canal, demonstrating Dublin City Council's commitment to roll out a state of the art active travel network."

The Dublin City Council shared that the addition of the bike lanes and green space is part of an initiative that will increase the amount of trails in the city from its current 10 kilometers and expanded to 310 kilometers in the next eight years.

In time, residents and visitors alike will have access to more green spaces, walking and cycling trails, and nature in general. It will reduce pollution in the city, increase accessibility to nature, and improve the quality of life. Meanwhile, in the US, our major cities will continue to expand the highway system until all that is left of great cities like Atlanta and New York is off ramps, drive-thrus, and gas stations.