Apple Just Unveiled Over 70 New Emoji Coming to Your iPhone

Considering how everyone from tweens to octogenarian smartphone fiends are all but fluent in emoji now, it's probably only a matter of time until we ditch written language and begin communicating exclusively in little pictographs. And while you may never feel comfortable explaining to your grandparents what the eggplant and peach are usually used for, it only makes sense that the emoji vocabulary, so to speak, grows in relation to the number of people using them.
Luckily for those of us hoping for more options to express ourselves, Apple just previewed more than 70 new emoji ahead of World Emoji Day 2018, all coming to the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac later this year.
The latest batch of newly designed mini pictures that Apple chose to unveil on World Emoji Day 2018 are based on a slew of those freshly approved by Unicode, the non-profit organization that controls what gets green-lit for your character keyboard. They run the gamut and include new faces, sports-related items, animals, foods, and symbols.
The updated collection includes a number of new options for hair color and style, and features an entirely new emoji for bald people. There are also a handful of new smiley face, including a cold face, party face, pleading face, and a face with hearts.
The selection of animals is getting broader too, with the addition of a kangaroo, peacock, parrot, and lobster. As for food, lettuce, mango, cupcake, moon cake, and several other popular items will be included in the update. Apple didn't give a full rundown of all 70-plus new options, but they'll be rounded out with everything from sports items like a softball to symbols like the infinity lemniscate.
As for when you'll actually be able to start sending and receiving kangaroos and bald heads, you'll have to be a bit patient because they're not slated to launch until later this year as part of a forthcoming iOS 12 update that was teased back in June. Until then, you'll just have to settle for the current collection to help land you dates.
