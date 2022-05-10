Move Over Wordle, Phoodle Is Here Now

People love to try their hand at word puzzles, from the New York Times Crossword puzzles to Words With Friends to Wordle. The latter took the logic-loving world by storm in January 2022. But if you've since grown tired of Wordle, now you can play a similar, food-focused game called Phoodle.

Cookbook author Julie Loria created the new web-based food game, and it's simple to play. All players have to do is guess a food-related term, from appliances to famous chefs to ingredients and more. But each guess is crucial because players only have six tries to guess five-letter words. After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Loria told Food & Wine that she's loved word puzzles since a young age, and that her "passion grew from simple word-search puzzles to more complex crossword puzzles." Loria also shared that "creating Phoodle was the ultimate puzzle challenge, and I've loved every minute of it."

Another thing that's pretty nifty about Phoodle and separates it a bit from Wordle is that it gives players fun facts about food, tips on cooking, and a surprise weekly recipe all of which relate to the Phoodle word of the day.