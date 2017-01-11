You Can Now Ignore Your Boss' Emails After Working Hours...If You Live in France

Are you one of the millions of Americans who get cryptic emails from a psycho boss when you should be enveloped in bed with Netflix and a glass of cabernet? Yeah, work sucks and then you die, but not in France, where the government passed a new law that allows employees to disconnect from all work correspondence past a certain hour.

According to the law, which took effect January 1, companies with over 50 employees are required to “negotiate a new protocol to ensure that work does not spill into days off or after-work hours,” according to the New York Times.

Now you have more reason to be jealous of the way French culture places a premium on enjoying life. Benoit Hamon, a member of French parliament, explained the rationale behind the law in an especially blunt and French sort of way last spring: "Employees physically leave the office, but they do not leave their work. They remain attached by a kind of electronic leash — like a dog. The texts, the messages, the emails — they colonize the life of the individual to the point where he or she eventually breaks down," he told the BBC.