Here's What You Need to Know About the New Global Entry App

An app that helps us cut down time in tedious airport lines with the snap of a selfie? We're downloading it now! US Customs and Border Protection announced on Friday the launch of a new Global Entry mobile application, available for travelers enrolled in the Global Entry program, to download now for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The new app can be used to complete arrival processing when returning from abroad instead of waiting to use a portal, cutting down the time you used to spend jet lagged after your flight waiting in line at Customs. "The new Global Entry mobile application leverages the latest technologies, in order to enhance security while further improving the travel experience for CBP's trusted travelers," Troy A. Miller, CBP's senior official performing the duties of commissioner, said in a statement.

Once you download the app, the process is simple: travelers take a “selfie” photo, which will be compared to a photo gallery to verify their identity through facial biometrics (forget jetpacks, this is the future we signed up for!). After the photo is submitted, you'll receive a receipt on the app. When you arrive at the primary inspection area, travelers using the app will be able to bypass the Global Entry portals, go directly to a US Customs and Border Protection officer, and show their receipt to process their entry.

Initially, the app will be available to travelers arriving at seven US airports: Seattle Tacoma International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport. If you aren't flying back into the states at one of these locations, fret not, the agency will continue to evaluate and expand the use of the app at other airports where Global Entry is used in the future.

For those lucky travelers already enrolled in the Global Entry program, this is a handy new perk as part of a program that already eases return travel from overseas. If you haven't enrolled in the Global Entry program, you might be waiting a while. Earlier this month it was reported that processing times for the Global Entry program have been on the rise, and can currently take up to 11 months to get approved and enrolled.