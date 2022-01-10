New Goldfish That Are 50% Bigger Than the Original Just Dropped

The favorite childhood snack of many is revamping to appeal to adults: Pepperidge Farm is introducing Goldfish Mega Bites.

Goldfish Mega Bites are the goldfish you know and love but 50% bigger. And the reboot isn't just bigger, it's also cheesier.

The new Goldfish variety comes in two flavors: Sharp Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeno. According to a statement by Pepperidge Farm, the Mega Bites have a robust cheddar flavor and a crispier, flakier texture than original Goldfish. The Cheddar Jalapeno flavor adds just a touch of heat.

Mega Bites are being welcomed as a permanent addition to the Goldfish roster and are already available at stores nationwide.