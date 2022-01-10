New Goldfish That Are 50% Bigger Than the Original Just Dropped
The new Mega Bites come in two great flavors.
Image by Janae Price, courtesy of Pepperidge Farm
The favorite childhood snack of many is revamping to appeal to adults: Pepperidge Farm is introducing Goldfish Mega Bites.
Goldfish Mega Bites are the goldfish you know and love but 50% bigger. And the reboot isn't just bigger, it's also cheesier.
The new Goldfish variety comes in two flavors: Sharp Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeno. According to a statement by Pepperidge Farm, the Mega Bites have a robust cheddar flavor and a crispier, flakier texture than original Goldfish. The Cheddar Jalapeno flavor adds just a touch of heat.
Mega Bites are being welcomed as a permanent addition to the Goldfish roster and are already available at stores nationwide.
Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.