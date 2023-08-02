A Massive Gravy-Themed Roller Coaster Is Coming to the Midwest

A $10 million gravy-themed roller coaster is being built at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, in Santa Claus, Indiana. Fittingly the Good Gravy! Family Roller Coaster will be in the Thanksgiving section of Holiday World, and will be complete with a Stuffing Springs that will feature benches and a children's play area.

Holiday World is billed as America's first theme park and its theme is—obviously—the most celebrated American holidays. There's the Thanksgiving section, plus Fourth of July, Halloween, and Santa Claus sections. The new ride will be manufactured by Vekoma Rides, a Dutch company. It is the first family boomerang style ride to open in North America.

The ride will feature a train shaped like a giant gravy boat, and will race along a cranberry-colored track. The 1,500-foot-long ride will reach maximum speeds of 37 miles per hour and will have a 38-inch height requirement. The ride will feature seasonally appropriate design additions like a 20-foot-tall whisk, an 18-foot-tall rolling pin, and a giant cranberry can.