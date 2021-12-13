The Biggest Vegan Burger in the World Weighs 358 Pounds

The Guinness World Record-holding burger weighs a whopping 358 pounds and is almost four feet in diameter. It was created by Finnebrogue Artisan, a family-owned UK artisan food producer.

Vegan-friendly options are popping up everywhere. You can get plant-based orange chicken or even meatless meatballs . There is no doubt that the world’s appetite for meatless alternatives is growing, which is why a company in Northern Ireland took a stab at satiating the vegan masses with the biggest-ever vegan burger.

The record-breaking patty, made of soy and gluten-free pea protein, per NPR, took nine hours to cook. The burger, according to The Irish Post, was topped with 10 pounds of lettuce, 22 pounds of tomatoes, nearly 4.5 pounds of onions, 11 pounds of gherkins, over 15 pounds of vegan cheese, 11 pounds of the company's vegan bacon, and 11 pounds of its burger sauce. "We even worked with a local bakery, Irwin's, to create a vegan bread bun," Anthea McAuley, a representative from Finnebrogue Artisan, told The Irish Post, stressing that everything was strictly vegan.

Fear not foodies with a conscience, the burger did not go to waste. "To avoid food waste on the day, which is in line with our own policies and that of the Guinness World Records, we donated some finished burger to homeless charity, The Simon Community. Our staff also enjoyed the burger for their lunch," McAuley said.

The burger was officially welcomed into Guinness World Records on November 18.