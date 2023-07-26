You Can Spend 42 Days at Sea on This New Mega Mediterranean Cruise

The chance to head out on a 42-day cruise through the Atlantic and Mediterranean is being offered by Holland America Line in 2024. The sailing was inspired by a cruise that Holland America Line offered 99 years ago back in 1925, and the modern sailing will make stops that echo the 1925 itinerary.

In November 2024, the cruise will depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and make a total of 16 stops in Portugal, Morocco, Italy, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Tunisia, Gibraltar, and Spain. The sailing will take place on the Volendam, which has the capacity for 1,432 guests and a total of 10 decks.

"Holland America Line was one of the first companies to feature cruise vacations that went beyond a transatlantic crossing, and today we're continuing to innovate our itineraries by offering memorable voyages like this ultimate Mediterranean and Atlantic passage sailing," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer at Holland America Line, in a statement. "Since introducing this new Legendary category of cruises that offer an in-depth focus on one region, they've been very popular. We're excited to add a longer voyage that makes it easy to explore the Med in depth without a long-haul flight."

Sailings start at $5,189 for interior rooms, and go up to just over $20,000. There will be overnight stays at select ports, including in Livorno and Civitavecchia, Italy. You can explore the cruise and pricing at HollandAmerica.com.

The Holland America announcement continues an ongoing trend of cruise companies rolling out extremely long cruise itineraries. Another Holland America offering will travel "pole to pole" around the world in 133 days, while America Cruise Lines unveiled a 60-day American rivers cruise and Princess Cruises announced a 116-day sailing earlier this year. Surpassing all of these, however, is the 154-night 2026 World Cruise being offered by Regent Seven Seas.