New Holland Just Introduced Flavored Whiskies Aged in Dragon's Milk Stout Barrels

New Holland Brewing, probably best-known for its Dragon’s Milk barrel-aged stout, is not new to whiskey. Bourbon is not only a key component of its most-popular beer, it also releases bourbon. In fact, its Beer Barrel Bourbon spends time finishing in the barrels vacated by its beloved stout.

The Michigan brewery's liquor portfolio is expanding. In March, the brewery introduced a pair of flavored whiskies into the family. Beer Barrel Bourbon: Baked Apple Pie and Beer Barrel Bourbon: Sweet Heat are joining the team.

Both brown liquids use Beer Barrel Bourbon as the base, so they too have spent time getting to know the Dragon’s Milk barrels. Baked Apple Pie uses apple juice concentrate to bring the flavor of apples to the fore. It also has a strong current of cinnamon in there.

Sweet Heat has notes of white peach and vanilla. As the name suggests, it also has a little heat derived from Arbol chiles.

Both of the bourbons are available now for around $30. The distribution is more limited than you find with Dragon’s Milk, though. These are only distributed in California, Colorado Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Texas, and Wisconsin, for now. The sweet bourbon ought to make a pleasant companion to a bottle of Dragon's Milk.