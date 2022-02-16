Get Your Coffee & Donuts Simultaneously with Caffeine Donettes from Hostess

We've all been there, juggling a coffee in one hand and whatever pastry will be breakfast that day as we desperately try to keep our morning on schedule. Inevitably, something hits the floor: your phone, your donut, or your coffee. Thankfully, Hostess has come through with a streamlined solution, a caffeinated donut.

Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes are a new way to get everything you need out of one bite in the morning. The Jumbo Donettes come in two flavors, Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato, and contain between about 50 to 70 milligrams of caffeine. That's just slightly under the amount of an average cup of coffee.

The Chocolate Mocha Donette combines chocolate and espresso flavors, and the Caramel Macchiato Donette pairs caramel and espresso together. Forget about filming movies in space. This combination is the real innovation. Even more exciting is that these 2.5-ounce caffeinated pastries only cost about $2.49 each. That's a bargain when you consider the average cost of a latte these days. You can find them at your local convenience store starting this month.

Here's to a smoother, sweeter morning.