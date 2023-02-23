These Are the Best New Hotels You Can Book for a Stay Right Now

Whether you're a seasoned traveler or a first-time trip taker, the prospect of staying in a new hotel is pretty exciting. There are converted historic buildings-turned-boutique hotels and brand spanking new state-of-the-art luxury resorts. Infinity pools and on-site art galleries. Locally sourced food and beverage and romantic rooftop terraces. For group trips and solo travel, be the star of your next trip when you plan a stay at a place that hasn't already been featured all over your Instagram feed or that your older relatives aren't regulars at. Here are the coolest and most exciting hotel bookings you can make right now, for 2023. This list will be updated on a monthly basis, so it will always be fresh with some of the buzziest places to stay, both in the US and abroad.

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach Jomtien Beach, Thailand

Courtesy of Andaz Pattaya

The latest Andaz Pattaya property is on the Gulf of Thailand at Tawanron Beach, which is also known as the "Sunset Beach" for its immaculate views. The property sprawls across 15 acres of manicured gardens and trees, and it includes all the touches you'd expect at any great resort like six different on-site restaurants and bars and three outdoor swimming pools. The resort opened its doors to guests in January and you can book now through the Andaz Pattaya website. Canfranc Estación, a Royal Hideaway Hotel Huesca, Spain

Courtesy of Royal Hideaway

Inside a historic (but meticulously updated) 1920s train station in mountainous northern Spain, you will find 104 hotel rooms, and luxurious amenities like a wellness spa, upscale restaurants and bars, including one set inside a library space. Rooms at this beautiful hotel start at just $145 per night. The train station-turned-hotel just opened in January. You can book rooms through the Barcelo.com website. The Pennywell St. Louis Downtown St. Louis, Missouri

Courtesy of Hilton

Right in the heart of downtown St. Louis (and just a short walk from a certain iconic arch), this Hilton property has abundant elegance and is perfect for any guests of the city, whether you are there for business or pleasure. Formerly the site of a bank dating back to the late 19th century, the property opened in February and carries its financial theme through to its bar offerings like a "Dark Money" espresso martini. You can book a room through the Hilton website at rates starting as low as $125 right now. Yours Truly DC Washington DC

Courtesy of IHG

Bohemian and Dupont Circle aren't normally spoken in the same sentence. With IHG Hotels & Resorts' newest Vignette Collection property, 355 guest rooms and a full slate of amenities will keep guests entertained and happy. Among them are an El Donut Shoppe-curated collection of vinyl records you can spin on your in-room turntables, an on-site barber shop, and a restaurant and bar lineup including a Call Your Mother cafe offering Jewish breakfast and lunch classics. The hotel opened in February and you can explore bookings at IHG.com. Hôtel Dame des Arts Paris, France

Courtesy of Hôtel Dame des Arts

Some of the 100 rooms in this arts-oriented hotel set in the Latin Quarter feature outdoor terraces, dining rooms, a bar, and a sauna. Holding true to its artistic soul, the hotel even offers cocktail classes, movie screenings, and personal fragrance workshops. You can book a room at this just-opened hotel, just steps away from Notre Dame and other iconic Paris landmarks—all of them viewable from the property's impeccable rooftop bar. Virgin Hotels New York City New York, New York

This is the first Virgin Hotels property in New York City, in NoMad. The giant property is spearing straight up into the New York City skyline, with modern designs and stunning views of the city. The property also offers a large art collection of over 100(!) pieces that guests can peruse and impressive food and drink options. You can book a room, with rates starting at $595 a night, through the Virgin Hotels website.

