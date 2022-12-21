These Hotly-Anticipated Hotels Are Opening in 2023 in Top Travel Destinations

Have you promised yourself that you are going to take a big trip in 2023 but haven't really made any moves past that to get the gears turning on planning? Don't worry. I only have a few rows of my typically exuberant excel sheet filled out with ideas of where I want to spend some of my precious vacation time next year.

Here are five new hotels opening in 2023 from IHG in locations that are likely to produce the kind of wanderlust you need to start putting in for PTO and outlining a trip budget.

1. Hotel Indigo Exeter is located in the historic center of Exeter and comes with bars, restaurants, a rooftop bar, and a spa. The luxury rooms are in the center of the historic architecture, including a Gothic cathedral and buildings dating back to the medieval period. This is the kind of city that is sure to appeal to history buffs and also fans of period pieces and fantasy novels.

2. The Fairview Nairobi is one of the newest hotels in the city, and the hotel is built from a converted 1920s manor house. The hotel is surrounded by gardens and has four onsite restaurants. Nairobi, Kenya is the perfect city for those looking to mix the excitement of a trip to a sprawling city with the peace that can be found in connecting with nature.

3. The Hotel Indigo Galapagos is the newest hotel on San Cristobal Island and features picturesque views, a spa, and all the luxury amenities you could think of. Galapagos Islands is the perfect destination for anyone hoping to see unspoiled nature, active volcanoes, and wondrous creatures like giant tortoises and blue-footed boobies.

4. Voco Paris Porte de Clichy, in Paris, France won't be opening until summer 2023. If you're hoping to enjoy the city before the 2024 Olympics take over the city, this hotel located in the 17th arrondissement can be your home base. Paris is for anyone, but especially for any Emily in Paris fans looking to make memories like what they see in season three.

5. InterContinental Lifou Wadra Bay Resort is opening in Fall 2023 and will be located on Lifou Island, New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean. The island is full of cliffs and beaches, and the resort consists of 14 acres of gardens, wildlife, and even a tropical rainforest. The hotel itself will meet every single one of your luxurious needs. This is the kind of place to go when you want people learning about your travels to go: "Wait, where is that?"

If this list of new hotels in some of the most famous and far-flung destinations on Earth hasn't inspired you, that's ok. You can check out some of the top travel destinations of 2023 according to the experts here, here, and here.