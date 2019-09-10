Here's When You Can Pre-Order and Buy Apple's New iPhones

Apple officially unveiled its much-anticipated lineup of new iPhones on Tuesday, during an event packed with details on new products and iPhone features, like camera enhancements, battery life improvements, and even some new color finish options. But enough with the new processor speeds, colors, and blah, blah, blah -- the most important details are when and where you can get your hands on the new phones.
As expected, Apple's iPhone pre-order and release date schedule follows the pattern set in recent years. Here's what you need to know:
iPhone 11
- Pre-orders start date: Friday, September 13 at 5am Pacific Time
- Launch date in stores: Friday, September 20
- Pricing: Starting at $699
iPhone 11 Pro
- Pre-orders start date: Friday, September 13 at 5am Pacific Time
- Launch date in stores: Friday, September 20
- Pricing: Starting at $999
iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Pre-orders start date: Friday, September 13 at 5am Pacific Time
- Launch date in stores: Friday, September 20
- Pricing: Starting at $1,099
Recommended Video
Travel
Levels Unlocked Pub Is Washington DC's Newest Pop-Up Where You're Transported Into Your Favorite Video Game
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.