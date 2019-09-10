Thrillist
Here's When You Can Pre-Order and Buy Apple's New iPhones

Apple officially unveiled its much-anticipated lineup of new iPhones on Tuesday, during an event packed with details on new products and iPhone features, like camera enhancements, battery life improvements, and even some new color finish options. But enough with the new processor speeds, colors, and blah, blah, blah -- the most important details are when and where you can get your hands on the new phones

As expected, Apple's iPhone pre-order and release date schedule follows the pattern set in recent years. Here's what you need to know:

iPhone 11

  • Pre-orders start date: Friday, September 13 at 5am Pacific Time
  • Launch date in stores: Friday, September 20
  • Pricing: Starting at $699

iPhone 11 Pro

  • Pre-orders start date: Friday, September 13 at 5am Pacific Time
  • Launch date in stores: Friday, September 20
  • Pricing: Starting at $999

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Pre-orders start date: Friday, September 13 at 5am Pacific Time
  • Launch date in stores: Friday, September 20
  • Pricing: Starting at $1,099


