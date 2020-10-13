Apple Is Staggering Its New iPhone Launch Dates. Here's When You Can Pre-Order Yours.

Apple announced its lineup of colorful new iPhones for 2020 on Tuesday, including iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The announcement came later than when the company typically unveils its new handsets every fall, and that means the pre-order and launch dates for the new phones will also come later than usual. To complicate matters even more, Apple is staggering the launches into November, meaning you'll have to wait even longer if you're interested in certain models.

Here's a quick breakdown of what you need to know about pre-orders, launch dates, and pricing:

iPhone 12 mini

Pre-orders start date: November 6

November 6 Launch date in stores: November 13

November 13 Pricing: Starting at $699 (64GB for $699, 128GB for $749, or 256GB for $849)

iPhone 12

Pre-orders start date: October 16

October 16 Launch date in stores: October 23

October 23 Pricing: Starting at $799 (64GB for $799, 128GB for $849, or 256GB for $949)

iPhone 12 Pro

Pre-orders start date: October 16

October 16 Launch date in stores: October 23

October 23 Pricing: Starting at $999 (128GB for $999, 256GB for $1,099, or 512GB for $1,299)

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Pre-orders start date: November 6

November 6 Launch date in stores: November 13

November 13 Pricing: Starting at $1,099 (128GB for $1,099, 256GB for $1,199, or 512GB for $1,399)

Along with Apple's pre-orders, your cellular carrier is probably offering ways to get order the new iPhones ASAP as well, so be on the lookout for that if you're itching to be among the first to get your hands on the new phones.