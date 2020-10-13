Apple's New iPhones Come in 3 Different Sizes. Here's What Your Hand Can Expect.

Apple has finally unveiled its lineup of new iPhones for 2020. And with flashy specs and features like better battery life, next-level cameras, new colors, and more, it’s easy to lose sight of a super basic, but extremely important detail: the size of the phones. Will you end up stretching your thumbs even further while using the new handsets? Here’s a breakdown of what your hands can expect from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models.

Apple formally introduced four distinct new iPhone models on Tuesday during an all-digital event at its Cupertino, California HQ’s Steve Jobs Theater: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 mini, of course, sports the smallest form factory, while iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro share the medium size compared to the ultra-large iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is actually even bigger than last year’s supersized iPhone 11 Pro Max. All four of the phones sport the “notch,” which houses components for the front facing camera and Face ID facial scanner, at the top of the screen. From what it looks like, the iPhone 12 lineup includes a size for just about everyone.

All four of the new models launch over the next few weeks, well into November. Here's what we know about the new iPhones' screen sizes and dimensions:

iPhone 12 mini Size & Dimensions

Display: 5.4 inches

5.4 inches Height: 5.18 inches (131.5 mm)

5.18 inches (131.5 mm) Width: 2.53 inches (64.2 mm)

2.53 inches (64.2 mm) Thickness: 0.29 inch (7.4 mm)

0.29 inch (7.4 mm) Weight: 4.76 ounces (135 grams)

iPhone 12 Size & Dimensions

Display: 6.1 inches

6.1 inches Height: 5.78 inches (146.7 mm)

5.78 inches (146.7 mm) Width: 2.82 inches (71.5 mm)

2.82 inches (71.5 mm) Thickness: 0.29 inch (7.4 mm)

0.29 inch (7.4 mm) Weight: 5.78 ounces (164 grams)

iPhone 12 Pro Size & Dimensions

Display: 6.1 inches

6.1 inches Height: 5.78 inches (146.7 mm)

5.78 inches (146.7 mm) Width: 2.82 inches (71.5 mm)

2.82 inches (71.5 mm) Thickness: 0.29 inch (7.4 mm)

0.29 inch (7.4 mm) Weight: 6.66 ounces (189 grams)

iPhone 12 Pro Max Size & Dimensions

Display: 6.7 inches

6.7 inches Height: 6.33 inches (160.8 mm)

6.33 inches (160.8 mm) Width: 3.07 inches (78.1 mm)

3.07 inches (78.1 mm) Thickness: 0.29 inch (7.4 mm)

0.29 inch (7.4 mm) Weight: 8.03 ounces (228 grams)

To make it a bit easier to check out how the iPhone sizes compare to each other, Apple has a handy comparison tool on its website that lets you select the models you'd like to check out up against each other. The big news here is that there's finally a smaller, more pocketable iPhone in the lineup in the iPhone 12 mini. The really big news is the fact that this year's Pro Max iPhone is even bigger than last years -- with the iPhone 12 Pro Max featuring a 6.7" screen, up from the iPhone 11 Pro Max's 6.5" screen. Apple said the overall size of the phone isn't much bigger, though.

Interestingly, we said "better luck next year, small phone people" when we wrote about last year's iPhones. This year is indeed the year for you.