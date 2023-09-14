The New iPhone Could Be a Game Changer for Travelers

Apple's much-anticipated annual keynote just revealed the details on the latest iPhone model, and you know what that means. It is time to budget for a new dongle. This time, you'll need to set aside around $30 for the lightning to USB-C converter. The new iPhone 15 models will feature a USB-C connector instead of the lightning port. Fortunately, this new charging port does come with some very useful upgrades, including charging speeds that are up to 20x faster.

That's just one of the very many new features unveiled by Apple this week from the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max, but let's hone in on the new offerings that will be most important for travelers. First off, for those thinking about updating their phone models, the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max seems to be designed with active (and clumsy) people in mind. The new titanium frame is the same used in spacecraft, so it's more likely to withstand the mid-hike drops.

"This is the most pro lineup we have ever created, with a state-of-the-art titanium design, the best iPhone camera system yet that enables game-changing new workflows, and the A17 Pro chip, which ushers in a new chapter of performance and games never before seen on iPhone," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing. "iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max represent the best of Apple design and industry-first innovations to help enrich the everyday experiences of our users, while enabling them to unleash their creativity."

Here's what else the new phones will feature:

An updated camera

The iPhone 15s will feature a 48MP Main camera, and a new 24MP super-high-resolution default. The iPhone 15 Pro will also offer a "3x Telephoto camera, and iPhone 15 Pro Max provides the longest optical zoom ever on iPhone: 5x at 120 mm," according to Apple. There will also be an improved night mode "with sharper details and more vivid colors, now powered by the Photonic Engine, including Night mode portraits, enabled by the LiDAR scanner."

Another exciting update will include new Smart HDR which will capture "subjects and the background with more true-to-life renderings of skin tones," and those details will be viewable in the phone's Photos app but will also be able to be seen in third-party apps. That means it will look as good as it does on your phone screen, everywhere else too.

On all iPhone 15s, you'll be able to take portrait mode photos without switching to portrait mode.

More detailed Find My Friends directions

All iPhone 15 users will be able share their location and find each other, even in crowded places, with the new Precision Finding feature. "Precision Finding is built with the same privacy protections that users have come to trust in Find My," Apple shared.