The Next iPhone Might Be Bright Red

It’s been a rough month for Apple. Following a spate of battery glitches that have caused numerous iPhone 6 and 6s devices to prematurely power down, the company has recently been accused by Chinese officials of producing phones that randomly explode, because combustible electronics are very popular this year.

But what better way to eclipse the bad news than with a pretty color? According to the Japanese Apple website Macoakara, the tech giant will up the ante on its next batch of iPhone 7 and 7s phones by including a red model when shipments begin next year. Yes, a vibrant red phone to forget that your battery sucks and that everything you knew about headphones is now obsolete.