Apple Killed The Headphone Jack, So These Guys Brought it Back to Life

Fuze via Indiegogo

When Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7, people were not happy. The thought of buying the company’s $160 wireless AirPod headphones, which are now on sale, turned the Apple faithful into an angry mob, even if CEO Tim Cook urged calm.

Since then, a few plausible solutions have been floated -- like this $10 AirPod wire adaptor -- but we might be on the cusp of an actual remedy with the Fuze, an iPhone case that restores the 3.5mm headphone jack and (hopefully) your sanity.

Diego Prince and Troy Osinoff, a duo based out of Austin, Texas, are going to help you resist the changes made by Apple, and are taking your donations via Indiegogo to help bring the Fuze to market by December. Prince is a hardware developer, and makes his sales pitch in a goofy video: “Fuze is an iPhone case, something Apple CEO Tim Cook says every iPhone 7 user should use...Apple is trying to kill the headphone jack, and that’s something that affects all of us.”

The campaign boasts that “no dongles, no adaptors” are necessary when using Fuze, and that the case offers a “built-in battery that can double your iPhone 7’s daily lifespan,” promising 8-extra hours of power. What’s more, your jet black iPhone won’t get scratched, as Fuze promises “scratch and shock protection, all while maintaining the iPhone’s compact profile.”

If you’re one of many frazzled Apple customers, all it takes is a $49 donation to receive a case. Your donation will contribute to the campaign as it scales up towards its goal of $60,000 to bring forth Fuze just in time for the holidays. In the meantime, beware of any bogus iPhone hack videos, and keep your phone away from power tools

