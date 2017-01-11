Apple Killed The Headphone Jack, So These Guys Brought it Back to Life

When Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7, people were not happy. The thought of buying the company’s $160 wireless AirPod headphones, which are now on sale, turned the Apple faithful into an angry mob, even if CEO Tim Cook urged calm.

Since then, a few plausible solutions have been floated -- like this $10 AirPod wire adaptor -- but we might be on the cusp of an actual remedy with the Fuze, an iPhone case that restores the 3.5mm headphone jack and (hopefully) your sanity.

Diego Prince and Troy Osinoff, a duo based out of Austin, Texas, are going to help you resist the changes made by Apple, and are taking your donations via Indiegogo to help bring the Fuze to market by December. Prince is a hardware developer, and makes his sales pitch in a goofy video: “Fuze is an iPhone case, something Apple CEO Tim Cook says every iPhone 7 user should use...Apple is trying to kill the headphone jack, and that’s something that affects all of us.”