Apple's Latest iPhones Come in Bright, All-New Colors

Thanks to a few leaks in recent months and even Apple's colorful invitation to its annual fall product unveiling event, there's been plenty of speculation about all-new iPhone colors options coming after the iPhone Xr's wide array of hues last year. But speculate no more! Forget about the rumors! Apple finally unveiled its lineup of new iPhones for 2019 on Tuesday, and if you were hoping your next phone will come with a flashy new finish, you won't be disappointed.
Unlike last year, Apple isn't limiting its higher-end iPhones -- the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max -- to just three color options, with the launch of a surprise new color finish. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11, the successor to 2018’s colorful iPhone XR, comes in several colors, including a two new ones that may or may not have been hinted at in that aforementioned event invitation.
Here's what we know about the new iPhones' color options so far (we'll be updating this story as Apple makes the announcements, so refresh and check back):
iPhone 11 Colors
- Purple (new!)
- Green (new!)
- Red
- Yellow
- Black
- White
iPhone 11 Pro
- Midnight Green (new!)
- Space Grey
- Silver
- Gold
iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Midnight Green (new!)
- Space Grey
- Silver
- Gold
