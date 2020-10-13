Apple's New iPhone 12 Lineup Features Surprising New Colors

Despite the fact that tons of people will promptly slap a protective case on their new iPhone, there's typically a pretty good amount of excitement around the new colors Apple adds to its iPhones every year. So, just how colorful will the iPhone 12 lineup be? Apple finally unveiled its new iPhones for 2020 on Tuesday, and if you were hoping your new mini or extra large phone will come with a flashy new finish, you won't be disappointed.

Just like with last year, Apple isn't limiting its higher-end iPhones -- the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max -- to just three core colors, with the addition of a surprise new color that'll almost certainly be popular. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 and the all-new iPhone 12 mini will each feature several bright color options.

Here's every new iPhone model and all of the color finishes they'll come in when they launch over the next few weeks:

iPhone 12 mini Colors

Black

White

Red

Blue

Green

iPhone 12 Colors

Black

White

Red

Blue

Green

iPhone 12 Pro Colors

Gold

Silver

Graphite

Pacific Blue

iPhone 12 Pro Max Colors

Gold

Silver

Graphite

Pacific Blue

Apple is continuing differentiate the regular and pro models with their glass finishes as well. Like with iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have glossy glass back enclosures. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature glass with a smooth matte finish. Another difference is that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have colorful aluminum sides while the Pro models have fancy surgical-grade stainless steel sides. Here's how Apple describes the fit and finish of the Pro phones:

"Designed with premium materials, iPhone 12 Pro models boast a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back, and introduces the incredibly durable Ceramic Shield," the company said in a press release. "The Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass, goes beyond glass and is infused with nano-ceramic crystals to dramatically improve toughness and increase drop performance by 4x."

Bottom line: Not only do you need to decide which iPhone model/size you'd like to get, you'll also have to decide on a color. Best of luck with that!