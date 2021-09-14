Apple's New iPhone 13 Lineup Features a Bunch of New Color Options

Chances are you put a protective case on your new iPhone within seconds of taking it out of the box. Sound like you? Well, that doesn't mean you can't appreciate the colorful finishes Apple offers in its brand-new iPhone 13 lineup. The tech company officially unveiled the much-anticipated handsets on Tuesday during its "California Streaming" event, and as expected, there are several slick color options to choose from.

Notably, Apple is again offering its highest-end phones—the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max—in a special, new color that's sure to be as popular as last year's Pacific Blue finish. Meanwhile, if you're eyeing an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, there are a handful of bright color options to consider.

Here's every new iPhone model and all of their available color options: