The iPhone X's Battery Life Is Mercifully Better Than the iPhone 7's

For a lot of iPhone owners, Apple’s annual new iPhone unveiling events offer renewed hope that the company will finally address what’s perhaps the biggest problem plaguing their everyday experiences using their phones: battery life. Thankfully, the tech giant provided exciting news on this front on Tuesday, when it officially announced the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the 10th anniversary iPhone X.
At the much vaunted unveiling at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, claimed that the iPhone X's battery life lasts 2 hours longer than the regular iPhone 7's. For anyone familiar with the nagging problem of a dwindling battery, this is surely welcome news; however, the company didn't mention how the battery life of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus stack up against the other models.
Apple needed to make its batteries more sustainable for the iPhone X, which sports a nearly bezel-less OLED display, powerful chips, and a glut of never before seen camera specs that are sure to put a strain on battery life. The handset offers a dual lens 12MP camera and facial recognition software called Face ID, which promises to revamp the security settings of the handset and revolutionize the way we interact with apps. Making much of this possible is the company's new A11 Chip with Neural Engine, which Apple touts as the crucial piece of hardware powering much of the excess drain on your battery life.
Also revealed during Tuesday's event: all three devices have wireless charging capabilities. Something that had been rumored for a long time, but had yet to bear fruit, the wireless charging is made possible due to phones' all-glass build. While, yes, glass is brittle and prone to cracking, don't fear, as the company claims it's using the "most durable glass ever in a smartphone." Although Apple has yet to release its wireless charging device called the AirPower mat, there are other industry standard charging mats available for sale on the company's website.
Whether or not Apple's claims of an additional two hours of battery life wind up being true when the devices hit the market, the possibility of a markedly longer battery life sounds like a blessing. That way, you'll never have to ask the bartender to charge your phone again, which sounds nice.
Check back for more updates on everything you need to know about the big Apple announcements, including the differences between iPhone 8 and iPhone X, when you can pre-order them, the price tag, the new iPhone colors, the iPhone X camera, the new Apple TV 4K and more.
