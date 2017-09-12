It's Official: the iPhone X Will Cost You at Least $1,000

Whether it was an orchestrated ploy by Apple to mitigate sticker shock or just spot-on predictions by the ever-churning iPhone rumor mill (or both), we’ve long known that the iPhone X would not come cheap. On Tuesday, the company finally announced the official prices, when it unveiled its lineup of new phones. Here's what you can expect to shell out for one.
The iPhone X
As predicted, Apple's special 10th anniversary iPhone is the company's most expensive phone ever, and will likely be among the most expensive phones on the market. It starts at $999. The top-of-the-line phone is available in two storage storage capacity options, resulting in an expensive new iPhone and an even more expensive new iPhone.
Specifically, the 64GB version will set you back $999, while the 256GB version will eat into your next month's rent by $1,149.
The iPhone 8 Plus
In addition to the special edition iPhone X, Apple also announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which are more in line with the company's iterative upgrade cycle and are priced similarly. Unlike the iPhone 7 Plus of last year, the new phone comes in just two storage capacity options: 64GB for $799 and 256GB for $949.
The iPhone 8
Out of all of the new phones Apple showed off, the iPhone 8 has the lowest barrier to entry, price-wise. You can get your hands on the 64GB option for $699 or the 256GB option for $849.
When you can buy them
The iPhone buying insanity will start later this month. Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will launch in stores on Friday, September 22. Apple will also offer pre-orders for the devices starting on Friday, September 15. As for the iPhone X, you'll have to wait until Friday, November 3 before you can actually hold one in your hands, but pre-orders will start on Friday, October 27.
Additional pre-order options from phone carriers and other retailers will likely become available soon, too. All said, trading in your old phone for cash to put towards a new one has never looked more attractive.
Check back for more updates on everything you need to know about the big Apple announcements, including the differences between iPhone 8 and iPhone X, when you can pre-order them, the new iPhone colors, the iPhone X camera, the new Apple TV 4K and more.
